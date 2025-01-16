KRG meets with diplomatic missions over disputes with Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) negotiation committee held a meeting on Thursday with diplomatic missions in Erbil to discuss ongoing disputes with Baghdad.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that the KRG presented several statements during the meeting, outlining its position on the outstanding issues with the federal government.

Approximately 20 diplomatic missions attended the gathering, underscoring the international community's interest in the resolution of these issues.

The outstanding issues between Baghdad and Erbil primarily revolve around oil exports, budget allocations, and constitutional adherence.

One of the major points of contention has been the resumption of oil exports from the Kurdistan Region, which has been halted since March 2023 due to a legal dispute over pipeline agreements. The Iraqi government proposed a budget amendment to resume these exports, but it has faced opposition in the parliament.

In 2024 and 2025, there have been several high-level meetings aimed at resolving these issues. For instance, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani visited Baghdad in April 2024 and January 2025 to discuss with Iraqi officials the disagreements, however, no radical solution has been reached so far.