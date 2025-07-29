Kurdistan oil output rebounds to 120,000 bpd after strikes

Shafaq News – Erbil

Oil production in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region has rebounded to 120,000 barrels per day (bpd), up from 81,000 barrels following recent attacks on its energy infrastructure, the EcoIraq observatory reported on Tuesday.

According to the observatory, the increase marks a gradual recovery after weeks of disruption caused by strikes on key oil facilities. Production is projected to reach an average of 280,000 bpd by the end of August, a level close to pre-attack output.

EcoIraq noted that “stable production could help ease tensions between Baghdad and Erbil, particularly as negotiations over oil management and exports remain unresolved,” confirming that no timeline has yet been agreed upon between the federal oil ministry and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) for resuming full-scale exports.