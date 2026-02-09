Israeli forces abduct Islamic Group official in Southern Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

Lebanon’s Islamic Group confirmed on Monday that Israel detained one of its senior officials in southern Lebanon, though the individual’s identity was not disclosed.

In a statement, the group indicated that an Israeli force infiltrated the southern town of Al-Habbariyeh in Hasbaya district, before seizing the official. The Lebanese government has not yet issued a comment on the incident.

The Israeli army acknowledged the operation on X, clarifying that the 210th Brigade captured a “terrorist of the Islamic Group organization.”

#عاجل 🔴في عملية ليلية في منطقة جبل روس (هار دوف) بجنوب لبنان: قوات الفرقة 210 اعتقلت عنصرًا إرهابيًا بارزًا في تنظيم الجماعة الاسلامية الارهابي⭕️في ضوء ورود مؤشرات استخبارية تم جمعها على مدار الأسابيع الأخيرة داهمت قوات جيش الدفاع خلال ساعات الليلة الماضية مبنى في منطقة جبل… — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) February 9, 2026

Founded in the 1960s and influenced by the ideology of the Muslim Brotherhood, Lebanon’s Islamic Group is a Sunni political and religious organization. It currently holds one seat in the 128-member Lebanese Parliament and operates in political, social, and charitable fields. The group also maintains an armed wing, the Al-Fajr Forces, which has previously clashed with the Israeli army, particularly in southern Lebanon.

Despite a US-brokered ceasefire reached on November 27, 2024, Israeli forces continue operations in southern and eastern Lebanon and in Beirut’s southern suburbs. UN peacekeepers from UNIFIL have recorded more than 10,000 Israeli violations since the truce, while Lebanon’s Health Ministry documented roughly 340 deaths and over 970 injuries, including women and children.

