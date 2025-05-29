6 Israeli airstrikes on Southern Lebanon

Shafaq News/ Israeli fighter jets and drones carried out six airstrikes on multiple areas in southern Lebanon on Thursday, local sources told Shafaq News.

The strikes targeted the outskirts of Kfar Fila, Wadi Barghaz, Tebna, the area between Sijed and Rayhan, and the fringes of al-Baysariyah, the sources said.

Earlier, Israeli forces killed a Lebanese Civil Defense member while he was inspecting his home near the border wall of Kafr Kila in southern Lebanon. This followed an airstrike that targeted a municipal worker in the southern town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa. The victim, identified as a city employee, was operating a water well in the Ali al-Taher forest area at the time.

These incidents add to a series of recent Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon. Since the ceasefire took effect on November 27, 2024, authorities have recorded over 3,000 Israeli violations, resulting in more than 200 fatalities.

Earlier, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam announced that his government has met over 80% of its objectives in disarming Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.