Israeli troops raid house in Southern Lebanon

Shafaq News - Marjayoun

An Israeli force crossed into the al-Mari plain in southern Lebanon, raiding a house sheltering several Syrian workers, Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reported on Wednesday.

Troops were searching for a Syrian national who was not at the location, briefly detaining two other workers before releasing them.

The incursion marks another breach of the US-brokered ceasefire implemented on November 27, 2024. Since then, Lebanese authorities have documented over 4,000 Israeli violations, with at least 232 people killed and more than 530 injured. Israel continues to occupy five military outposts in southern Lebanon, despite ceasefire terms requiring a full withdrawal.

The latest escalation comes as US Special Envoy Tom Barrack visited Beirut to discuss a proposal aimed at ending hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah. The plan includes the disarmament of Hezbollah, a halt to Israeli airstrikes, Israel’s withdrawal from occupied southern positions, and a linked economic aid package for Lebanon.