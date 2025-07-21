Israeli drone strike kills one in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News – Beirut

On Monday, an Israeli drone strike targeted the southern Lebanese town of Al-Tiri, escalating cross-border tensions.

The strike, which hit a motorcycle, resulted in the death of its rider, according to local media. The identity of the individual has not yet been officially released.

The attack marks another breach of the US-brokered ceasefire implemented on November 27, 2024. Since then, Lebanese authorities reported over 4,000 Israeli violations, with at least 232 people killed and more than 530 injured. Israel continues to occupy five military outposts in southern Lebanon, despite ceasefire terms requiring a full withdrawal.

The latest escalation comes as US Special Envoy Tom Barrack visits Beirut to discuss a proposal aimed at ending hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah. The plan reportedly includes the disarmament of Hezbollah, cessation of Israeli airstrikes, Israeli withdrawal from occupied southern positions, and a linked economic aid package for Lebanon.