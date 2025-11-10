Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News – Beirut

An Israeli drone struck a vehicle on Monday in the southern Lebanese town of Baysariyeh, according to Lebanese media outlets.

Initial reports indicated that the drone fired three missiles at the vehicle, killing at least one person. The identities of those inside have not yet been confirmed.

الوكالة الوطنية للإعلام - استهداف سيارة قرب البيسارية https://t.co/nLoFeh8Fk6 — National News Agency (@NNALeb) November 10, 2025

In a separate incident, Israeli forces carried out two large explosions that hit buildings in the eastern neighborhood of the town of Houla.

Israel has not commented on the incidents.

Although a US-brokered ceasefire was signed on November 27, 2024, Israeli forces remain positioned south of the Litani River and continue to launch airstrikes across southern and eastern Lebanon. Lebanese authorities report that around 300 people have been killed and more than 650 wounded in Israeli attacks since the agreement took effect.

