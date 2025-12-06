Local anger rises in Al-Anbar over Akkas gas field hiring dispute

Shafaq News – Al-Anbar

Residents of al-Qaim district in western Al-Anbar voiced frustration on Saturday after leaked documents showed that the Akkas gas field had hired engineers and workers from outside the province.

Local engineers and recent graduates told Shafaq News that the new contracts “amount to an injustice against the people of al-Qaim,” arguing that priority should go to local talent that has waited years for job opportunities instead of bringing in workers from other provinces.

Residents called for halting the current contracts, reviewing hiring procedures, and ensuring fair access to jobs so that al-Qaim’s workforce can take part in major projects operating in their area.

Adnan al-Kubeisi, a member of the Al-Anbar Provincial Council, said the concern extends beyond al-Qaim, and that communities across the province—particularly in the western districts—are dissatisfied with the process.

He said that while the local government has no direct authority over the contracts, it will move to ensure opportunities go first to communities surrounding the field.

Civil activist Youssef al-Nida said the situation at Akkas reflects a broader issue. Al-Qaim, he noted, emerged from conflict heavily damaged, and its residents continue to wait for the job opportunities they were promised with every new project launched in the district.

He urged the Iraqi government to intervene, ensure transparency in contracting, and require companies to prioritize local workers, similar to practices in other energy-producing provinces.

Read more: Waitingfor work: Iraq’s youthquake that never hit