Israel hits car near school in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News – Beirut

An Israeli drone strike targeted a car on the Borj Rahal–Abbasiya road in southern Lebanon, killing one person and injuring another, Lebanese media reported on Wednesday.

The strike reportedly sparked panic among students at nearby schools, with parents rushing to take their children home.

لحظة استهداف برج رحال - العباسية 🔽 pic.twitter.com/tfe2CEtxS1 — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) November 5, 2025

Yesterday, a separate Israeli strike hit a car traveling on the Kfar Djal–Shoukin road in Nabatieh district, leaving one person injured.

Israel has not commented on either incident.

Although a US-brokered ceasefire was signed by Lebanon and Israel on November 27, 2024, Israeli forces remain deployed at five positions south of the Litani River and continue airstrikes across southern and eastern Lebanon, including Beirut’s southern suburbs. Lebanese officials say the bombardments have killed around 350 people and injured more than 650.

Read more: Israel warns Lebanon: Deterrence or descent into new war?