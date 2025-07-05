Israeli airstrikes hit Southern Lebanon

Shafaq News – South of Lebanon

Israel carried out multiple airstrikes across southern Lebanon, local media reported on Saturday.

In the Saf al-Hawa area of the southern city of Bint Jbeil, an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle, resulting in the death of a Lebanese national and injuries to two others.

An Israeli drone also struck a house on the outskirts of the town of Shebaa, with the Lebanese Ministry of Health later confirming injuries to a man and his wife. In addition, a drone launched three missiles targeting a vehicle in the town of Shaqra, causing two further injuries.

These attacks took place despite a ceasefire in effect since November 2024, which ended a bloody round of fighting between Hezbollah and Israel.

Since the ceasefire, Israel has committed 3,803 violations of the agreement with Lebanon. These include 1,771 ground breaches, more than 1,920 airspace violations, and 112 maritime infractions. As a result of these breaches, 198 people lost their lives and 440 others sustained injuries.