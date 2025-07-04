Israel targets Quds Force liaison in Beirut drone strike

Shafaq News – Beirut

The Israeli military announced on Friday that it had killed Qassem Salah al-Husseini, a Lebanese operative linked to Iran’s Quds Force, in a drone strike in Lebanon the previous day.

Israel’s army spokesperson stated that al-Husseini had been planning attacks against Israeli civilians and military personnel along the northern front. The army described him as a “key figure” involved in smuggling weapons from Iran through Syria to various locations along the northern border and into the occupied West Bank. He was reportedly connected to arms dealers in both Syria and Lebanon.

#عاجل 🔸جيش الدفاع وجهاز الأمن العام (الشاباك) قضيا على مخرب لبناني كان يروّج لتنفيذ مخططات إرهابية على الجبهة الشمالية بتوجيه من "فيلق القدس" الإيراني🔻هاجم جيش الدفاع أمس في لبنان بتوجيه استخباراتي دقيق وقضى على المدعو قاسم صلاح الحسيني، وهو مخرب لبناني الجنسية كان يعمل على… — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) July 4, 2025

Earlier this week, an Israeli drone struck a civilian vehicle on the Khaldeh highway, south of Beirut. The agency did not provide details on the target’s identity or the extent of the damage.

The strike comes despite a ceasefire in place since November that ended a bloody round of fighting between Hezbollah and Israel. From November 27, 2024, to June 30, 2025, Israel committed 3,799 violations of the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon. These included 1,771 ground breaches, over 1,916 airspace violations, and 112 maritime infractions. As a result of these violations, 195 people were killed and 433 others were injured.