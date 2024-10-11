Quds Force commander body recovered after Israeli airstrike in Lebanon

Shafaq News/ The representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader in Isfahan, Ayatollah Abu Al-Hasan Mahdavi, announced, on Friday, the discovery of the body of Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoushan, the Quds Force commander in Lebanon, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike alongside Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah.

The Israeli airstrike, which took place on September 27, targeted a Hezbollah meeting in the southern suburbs of Beirut, reportedly attended by Nasrallah, Nilforoushan, and other senior Hezbollah leaders.

During his Friday sermon in Isfahan, Mahdavi stated, "The body of the martyr Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoushan has been found, and it will be transported to Isfahan for his funeral."

Earlier, on October 4, Nilforoushan’s son, Ali Nilforoushan, had told Iranian state television that his father’s body had not yet been recovered. He expressed hope that ongoing efforts by allies in Lebanon would soon lead to the retrieval of his father’s remains, allowing the family to hold a proper funeral.