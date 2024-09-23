Lebanese Prime Minister: We are facing a war of extermination

Shafaq News/ Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati stated, on Monday, that the "ongoing Israeli aggression on Lebanon constitutes a war of extermination and is part of a plan aimed at destroying villages and towns across the country."

During a cabinet session, Mikati urged the United Nations, the Security Council, and influential global powers to "stand with Lebanon and halt the aggression," referencing the UN Secretary-General's concerns about turning southern Lebanon into a "second Gaza," stressing that this war must end.

Mikati emphasized that this international position should motivate key nations to pressure Israel into stopping its offensive and implementing UN Security Council Resolution 2735*, while also resolving the Palestinian issue based on a two-state solution and comprehensive peace.

He further reiterated that the Israeli attacks represent "a deliberate plan to devastate Lebanon’s rural areas" and reiterated Lebanon’s full commitment to UN Security Council Resolution 1701**. Mikati concluded by calling for urgent efforts to halt the renewed Israeli aggression and prevent further escalation into uncharted territory.

Earlier on Monday, the Israeli military renewed its strikes, with media reports confirming that Israeli air raids targeted multiple areas in southern Lebanon.

These developments follow heightened tensions in the region after more than 30 people were killed or wounded in Israeli airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburb on Friday—the most intense bombardment since the conflict began a year ago between Hezbollah and Israel. Among the 16 Hezbollah members killed were senior commanders Ibrahim Aqil and Ahmad Wahbi.

This attack marks a significant escalation in the conflict, which intensified following explosions targeting wireless communication devices (pagers) used by Hezbollah operatives. The total death toll from recent attacks has risen to 39, with over 3,000 injured.

*UN Security Council Resolution 2735, adopted in June 2024, addresses the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, focusing on establishing a ceasefire and facilitating humanitarian relief in Gaza.

It is centered around a three-phase plan, which includes an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. The second phase aims for a permanent cessation of hostilities, followed by the long-term reconstruction of Gaza.

The resolution, largely brokered by the US, Egypt, and Qatar, also reaffirms the need for a two-state solution while condemning any attempts to alter Gaza's territory or demographics.

**UN Security Council Resolution 1701, adopted on August 11, 2006, aimed to end the 2006 Lebanon War between Israel and Hezbollah.

The resolution called for an immediate cessation of hostilities, respect for the Blue Line (the border between Lebanon and Israel), and the disarmament of Hezbollah and other militias. It also mandated the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon, while deploying Lebanese troops and an expanded United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) to maintain security.