Iran's Supreme Leader calls emergency meeting following Israeli strike on Hezbollah headquarters

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, convened an emergency meeting of the Supreme National Security Council in response to Israel's attack on Hezbollah's headquarters in Lebanon.

Khamenei’s advisor Ali Larijani stated, "The resistance has strong leaders and personnel, and every commander who becomes a martyr will have a successor."

This meeting comes amid conflicting reports regarding the fate of Hezbollah's Secretary-General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, following the Israeli military's strike on the party's main base in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

Earlier, Tasnim News Agency reported, citing informed sources, that both Nasrallah and leader Hashem Safi al-Din are "alive." In contrast, Israeli Army Radio claimed that indicators are suggesting Nasrallah may have been assassinated during the strike.

Axios reported, based on a high-ranking Israeli official, that "there are signs indicating Nasrallah was present at the attack site, and the chances of him emerging alive are slim."

Israeli broadcasting authorities quoted an Israeli official warning that the consequences of the strike on Hezbollah's central command and the attempted targeting of Nasrallah could lead to a regional war. The New York Times also reported that Khamenei called for the emergency meeting following the Israeli attack on Hezbollah's headquarters.

Earlier today, the Israeli military launched an attack on Hezbollah's central headquarters, which was reportedly located beneath residential buildings in the heart of Beirut’s southern suburbs. One of the key targets of the strike was Secretary-General Nasrallah.

Lebanese media reported that these recent airstrikes have resulted in 51 casualties, including both dead and injured, with the numbers likely to rise.