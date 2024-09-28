Iran to open registration for troop deployment to Lebanon to fight Israel

Shafaq News/ Registration for sending troops to Lebanon will open in the coming days, an Iranian official announced on Saturday.

Mohammad Hassan Akhtari, the head of the Committee for Supporting the Islamic Revolution in Palestine within the Iranian presidency, stated to Didban Iran, "Through public registration, officials will certainly grant permission to deploy forces to Lebanon and the Golan Heights."

"We can send troops to Lebanon to fight Israel, just as we did in 1981," he added.

This comes following reports from the Israeli army claiming that an airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday resulted in the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Earlier in the day, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei affirmed that "the fate of this region will be determined by the forces of resistance, led by Hezbollah."

In a related context, Israeli Channel 12 had reported that an Iranian aircraft, which was en route to Beirut, turned back.

The Israeli military reiterated its stance, stating it would not allow aircraft carrying weapons to land at Beirut Airport. "We will not allow hostile armed aircraft to land at the civilian airport," Israeli Defense Forces spokesperson Daniel Hagari said, adding that the airport is meant for civilian use only and must remain that way.