Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon: "Three no's" summarize our position

Shafaq News/ Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, responded to Israel's accusations that Hezbollah, with Iran's backing, was behind the rocket attack on the town of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights.

Israeli authorities reported that 12 people, including children, were killed in a rocket attack on a football field in the Golan Heights on Saturday.

Iranian Ambassador Mojtaba Amani posted on X, "Regardless of the play that the Zionist regime created hours ago, The 'three no's' still summarize our position regarding the threats of expanding the war on Lebanon and the region."

Amani elaborated on the 'three no's': "First, we do not expect it to be launched," and we consider that its chances are very slim due to the imposed force equations."

Secondly, "We do not want it" because the Islamic Republic of Iran always seeks to reduce tensions in the region.

Third, "we do not fear it" in every sense of the word, and our enemies can imagine what we can do with our strength, ability, and defense of resistance.

Notably, Israel blamed the Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah for the strike on Majdal Shams, vowing that the group would "pay a heavy price" for the attack.

Hezbollah denied responsibility for the attack, which caused the highest number of casualties in both Israel and the occupied territories since the conflict in Gaza began on October 7.

The attack has heightened tensions in the ongoing conflict, which runs parallel to the war in Gaza, raising fears of a full-scale war between Israel and Hezbollah.

United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, and General Aroldo Lázaro Sáenz, urged maximum restraint on the Lebanese-Israeli border.

"We condemn the killing of civilians, including young children and teenagers, in Majdal Shams. Civilians must be protected at all times," the officials said in a joint statement.

The UN officials called for an end to the intense and continuous exchange of fire between Israel and Hezbollah, warning that the escalation could ignite a broader conflict, plunging the entire region into an unimaginable catastrophe.

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and the office of the UN Special Coordinator are engaged in communications with both Lebanon and Israel to contain the situation.

