Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon set to return after injury in “Pagers Explosion”

Shafaq News/ The Iranian diplomatic mission in Beirut announced that Iranian Ambassador Mojtaba Amani, who was injured in “Pagers Explosion” in Lebanon, will soon be able to return to his duties full-time.

In a statement posted on the embassy's X account, the mission said, "Following a minor surgical procedure on Mr. Amani's eye, the medical team confirmed that there are no serious issues. After undergoing a few more procedures and a short recovery period, Ambassador Amani will be in good health and return to work."

The explosion was part of a series of attacks on communication equipment, including pagers and radio devices, that occurred across various parts of Lebanon on September 17 and 18.

According to official reports, the attacks resulted in 37 deaths and over 3,400 injuries in the suburbs of Beirut, southern Lebanon, and the Bekaa Valley.

Hezbollah and Lebanese authorities have accused Israel of being responsible for the incident. However, Israeli officials have yet to confirm or deny involvement in the attacks.