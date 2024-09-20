Iran condemns Israeli airstrike on southern Beirut, calls it "Israeli madness"

Shafaq News/ Iran has strongly condemned the Israeli airstrike that targeted the densely populated Al-Kaem area of Al-Jamous in Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday, resulting in the deaths of 12 people and injuries to 66 others, according to initial reports.

In a statement posted on the Iranian Embassy's account on X, the strike was described as an act of "Israeli madness that has crossed all boundaries" by targeting residential buildings in Beirut's southern suburb, a Hezbollah stronghold.

The Israeli military announced that it had conducted an air raid on a location in the southern suburb, claiming it targeted Ibrahim Aqil.

The US government declared offering a reward of up to $7M for information leading to the capture of senior Aqil, also known as Tahsin.

Aqil is a prominent figure within Hezbollah’s highest military body, the Jihad Council, which has been linked to several high-profile activities over the decades.

According to the Israeli news outlet Walla, initial assessments suggest that the strike took place during a meeting of senior Hezbollah leaders and officials responsible for the Galilee area including Aqil.

Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari confirmed that, in addition to Ibrahim Aqil, 10 other leaders of Al-Radwan Force were killed in the operation.

The Lebanese Civil Defense reported that search and rescue teams were dispatched to the site and immediately began comprehensive field surveys to search for those missing under the rubble.