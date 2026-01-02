US strategy in Venezuela mirrors Iraq war failures

Shafaq News– Washington

The United States’ recent measures against Venezuelan oil shipments point to a possible repeat of Iraq’s mistakes, as Washington pressures President Nicolas Maduro through exaggeration and unverified threats, The Hill warned on Friday.

Describing these actions as a blatant display of force, the report noted how oil, security, and moral arguments are being intertwined to justify US policy.

It further addressed the classification of fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s claims that Maduro collaborates with “drug traffickers and terrorists,” comparing these statements to the intelligence failures behind Iraq.

“The only lessons America appears to have drawn from its disastrous invasion of Iraq were the wrong ones,” the report warned, cautioning that Venezuela could face instability if divided security forces merge with criminal networks, particularly given Maduro’s ties to Colombian guerrillas and trafficking groups.

To continue reading, click here.