US imports of Iraqi crudes dropped, EIA said

Shafaq News / The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Saturday that Iraqi crude oil exports to the US declined to 41,000 barrels per day during the past week.

According to a report released by the EIA, "The United States imported crude oil from Iraq at a rate of 41, 000 barrels per day, down from to 270,000 barrels per day the previous week."

It indicated, "most of the US's oil imports during the past week came from Canada at a rate of 3,232,000 barrels per day, followed by Mexico(467,000 barrels per day), Ecuador(318,000 barrels per day), and Colombia(307,000 barrels per day)."

The EIA’s report also stated, "the amount of imports of crude oil from Russia amounted to 203,000 barrels per day, followed by Saudi Arabia at a rate of 178,000 barrels per day, and Nigeria at 95,000 barrels per day."