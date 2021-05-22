Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq’ oil exports to the United States declined in the second week of May

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-05-22T07:06:49+0000
Iraq’ oil exports to the United States declined in the second week of May

Shafaq News / The Energy Information Administration (EIA) Data showed, on Saturday, that Iraq’s export oil to the United States dropped to 199 thousand bpd.

EIA stated in a report, "The United States oil exports recorded 5,837 thousand bpd in the second week of May.”

The top three source countries of U.S. import oil are Canada (3,806 thousand bpd), Mexico (692 thousand bpd), Saudi Arabia (424 thousand bpd) and Columbia (325 thousand bpd)."

It indicated that "US imports of crude oil from Ecuador is 80 thousand bpd, and from Russia 238 thousand bpd and Nigeria 73 thousand bpd."

Iraq is the second–largest crude oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) after Saudi Arabia, and it holds the world’s fifth–largest proved crude oil reserves. Most of Iraq’s major known fields–all of which are located onshore–are producing or are in development.

related

US: Iraq among the country's top five exporters of crude oil

Date: 2020-09-06 10:02:41
US: Iraq among the country's top five exporters of crude oil

US imports of Iraqi crudes dropped, EIA said

Date: 2021-05-08 06:38:16
US imports of Iraqi crudes dropped, EIA said

Barrel of Kuwaiti oil price decreases

Date: 2019-11-09 09:41:09
Barrel of Kuwaiti oil price decreases

Oil prices slip from six-week high as India's demand worries weigh

Date: 2021-04-30 08:02:00
Oil prices slip from six-week high as India's demand worries weigh

OPEC basket price stands at 45.21$ a barrel

Date: 2020-08-12 09:18:56
OPEC basket price stands at 45.21$ a barrel

Governmental advisor: low oil prices will change the structure of the Iraqi budget

Date: 2020-04-07 09:27:48
Governmental advisor: low oil prices will change the structure of the Iraqi budget

SOMO: the Asian market ranks first in Iraqi oil exports

Date: 2020-07-27 09:17:11
SOMO: the Asian market ranks first in Iraqi oil exports

Basra oil reduces crude production in a field

Date: 2020-02-09 10:10:48
Basra oil reduces crude production in a field