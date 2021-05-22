Iraq’ oil exports to the United States declined in the second week of May

Shafaq News / The Energy Information Administration (EIA) Data showed, on Saturday, that Iraq’s export oil to the United States dropped to 199 thousand bpd.

EIA stated in a report, "The United States oil exports recorded 5,837 thousand bpd in the second week of May.”

The top three source countries of U.S. import oil are Canada (3,806 thousand bpd), Mexico (692 thousand bpd), Saudi Arabia (424 thousand bpd) and Columbia (325 thousand bpd)."

It indicated that "US imports of crude oil from Ecuador is 80 thousand bpd, and from Russia 238 thousand bpd and Nigeria 73 thousand bpd."

Iraq is the second–largest crude oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) after Saudi Arabia, and it holds the world’s fifth–largest proved crude oil reserves. Most of Iraq’s major known fields–all of which are located onshore–are producing or are in development.