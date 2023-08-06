Iraq's Crude Oil Exports to the US Shrink in July

Shafaq News/ Iraq's oil exports to the US dwindled to approximately seven million barrels in July, a moderate decline from June's tally, data by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed this weekend.

The data showed that the average daily volume of Iraq's crude oil exports during July was pegged at around 225,000 barrels per day (bpd), marking a modest descent from the preceding month's average of 250,000 bpd.

In the first week of July, the average daily exports amounted to a mere 134,000 bpd, however, they saw a robust resurgence in the following weeks. By the second week, the figure surged to 259,000 bpd, followed by a further increase to 273,000 bpd during the third week. In the fourth week, the average daily exports subtly tapered off, standing at 235,000 bpd.

Despite the dip in July's exports, Iraq secured the fifth position in the global ranking of crude oil exporters to the United States, trailing behind Canada, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.