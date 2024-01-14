Iraqi oil exports to US declined last week

Shafaq News / The U.S. Energy Information Administration announced on Sunday a decrease in Iraq's oil exports to the United States over the past week.

According to data from the administration, the average U.S. crude oil imports from eight major countries during the past week amounted to 5.409 million barrels per day, a decrease of 500,000 barrels per day compared to the preceding week, which stood at 5.909 million barrels per day.

The table further indicated that Iraqi oil exports to the United States reached 192,000 barrels per day last week, a decrease of 47,000 barrels per day compared to the previous week, with an average of 239,000 barrels per day.

The data highlighted that the highest oil revenues for the U.S. during the past week came from Canada with an average of 3.557 million barrels per day, followed by Mexico with an average of 522 million barrels per day.

Saudi Arabia contributed to oil revenues with an average of 474,000 barrels per day, and Brazil followed with 249,000 barrels per day.