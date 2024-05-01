PUK rejects election delay, slams it as "major blow to the political process"

Shafaq News / The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), on Wednesday evening, rejected what it described as a "unilateral attempt" to postpone the Kurdistan Parliament elections, deeming it a "major blow" to the political process.

PUK’s Political Bureau decided to take comprehensive legal, political, and diplomatic measures against the illegitimate attempts to postpone the upcoming elections.

It warned of this "dangerous development", emphasizing that any attempt to postpone the elections, in addition to being contrary to the decisions of the Federal Court and the procedures of the Independent High Electoral Commission, would also deal a major blow to the political process. "It would disregard democratic power exchanges and the reputation of Kurdistan Region's institutions and the legitimacy of the current Regional Government, which is currently serving as an interim government."

The Political Bureau considered "attempts to postpone the elections as an affront to democratic processes with no justification other than the narrow interests of those avoiding the electoral process. They seek an unfair means to secure a predetermined majority. Therefore, we will never be part of this conspiracy and reject any meeting to postpone the elections."

"We will inform friends of the political process in Kurdistan, Iraq, the international community, and the United Nations of our commitment to democracy through official memoranda and frank, serious meetings."

"We will strengthen unity and democracy through national consensus with Kurdish forces advocating for adherence to the election deadline. We will resort to legal measures and defend this right for our people constitutionally."

The Political Bureau urged all parties to support and cooperate in this legal and democratic struggle.

Earlier, federal Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani directed the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) in Iraq on Tuesday to hold Kurdistan Region Parliament elections "with everyone's participation" following an important visit by the Region's President Nechirvan Barzani to Baghdad.

The Presidency of the Region indicated that Al-Sudani, after President Barzani visited Baghdad, met with the IHEC and emphasized the importance of holding elections in Kurdistan amidst political consensus. "The participation of all community components from Iraqi spectrums in the Region is essential to ensure the principles of justice and equality in executing this mandate."

It is noteworthy that the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) had announced on March 18th, its boycott of the parliamentary elections in Kurdistan scheduled for June unless the political parties in Baghdad comply with the agreements that led to the formation of the Iraqi government.