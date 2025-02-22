"Positive" Step: Kurdish parties advance talks on government formation

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) held a new round of negotiations on Saturday in Al-Sulaymaniyah, discussing efforts to form the next Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

In a joint statement, the parties said the meeting focused on reviewing a report from a joint political committee, which assessed key issues, outlined proposed measures, and detailed steps for establishing the KRG’s tenth cabinet and other regional institutions.

"Delegates from both sides exchanged views on the report’s findings and discussed mechanisms to coordinate and resolve outstanding issues. They agreed to continue talks to deepen mutual understanding and develop a shared political program that serves the interests of the Kurdistan Region's people," the statement said.

Saturday’s meeting was part of ongoing negotiations following the Kurdistan parliamentary elections in October 2024. The two parties had previously reached a preliminary agreement on governance mechanisms and the new government's structure. A senior PUK leader said the deal was based on a shared vision aimed at overcoming past disputes, particularly on power-sharing, transparency, and political consensus.

The negotiations come as public pressure escalates to address key challenges, including a salary crisis and ongoing disputes with Baghdad over financial entitlements.