KDP and PUK to discuss government formation in key meeting

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) are set to hold a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the formation of the new government in the Kurdistan Region.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that discussions will focus on reviewing reports prepared by each side outlining mechanisms for government formation and their respective demands.

In their most recent meeting, the KDP and PUK agreed to establish a committee tasked with preparing detailed reports on the framework for the new government, future visions, and priorities of both parties.

Notably, the KDP emerged as the largest party in the October parliamentary elections, securing 39 seats out of 100 with 809,197 votes, while the PUK followed with 23 seats from 408,141 votes.