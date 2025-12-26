Iraq begins salvage of King Faisal II yacht in Basra

Shafaq News – Basra

The Iraqi General Company for Ports (GCPI) on Friday launched operations to recover the sunken yacht of King Faisal II from Al-Maqal Port in Basra, where it has remained underwater since 2003.

A company source explained to Shafaq News that the vessel was originally built in the United Kingdom before being converted into a royal yacht, describing it as “one of the most distinctive maritime artifacts linked to Iraq’s modern history.”

The source clarified that GCPI opted for a flotation-based recovery rather than towing, stressing that the approach “was selected after specialized technical assessments to safeguard the yacht’s structure.”

Once lifted, the yacht will undergo rehabilitation to address damage caused by prolonged submersion, before being relocated to a prominent site where it will be exhibited as part of Iraq’s maritime and royal heritage.