Chief Advisor Expects 150 Million Cubic Feet of Gas Extraction from Bin Omar Project

Shafaq News/ Munir Bouaziz, the chief advisor of the Bin Omar gas project in Basra Governorate, southern Iraq, anticipates a significant milestone in the project's initial phase, forecasting a daily gas extraction volume of 150 million cubic feet.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, Bouaziz emphasized that harnessing local expertise and resources could propel Iraq towards self-sufficiency in gas imports and solve the persistent electricity crisis.

Bouaziz highlighted the multifaceted challenges faced by Iraq's post-2003 governments, citing the intricate electricity dilemma stemming from administrative and financial corruption, mismanagement, and planning deficiencies.

The reliance on expensive gas imports from neighboring countries to fuel power stations further compounded the crisis. He explained.

Bouaziz underlined the imperative to capitalize on associated gas resources instead of wasteful burning, noting that Iraq can achieve energy self-sufficiency, diversify fuel sources, and ensure the uninterrupted operation of generation facilities.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shia'a Al-Sudani's initiatives to address the electricity crisis, including station repairs, maintenance, and private sector involvement, were cited as potential remedies by Bouaziz. Notably, local enterprises like Raban Al-Safina company are pivotal in these endeavors.

Bouaziz's projections for the first phase indicate a substantial gas extraction capacity of 150 million cubic feet per day. Leveraging domestic companies for associated gas investment is envisioned to achieve self-reliance in gas imports, alleviating the electricity challenge that has hindered successive governments in delivering essential services to citizens.

This strategic approach holds promise in curtailing associated gas deficits and curtailing overseas imports while concurrently empowering the Iraqi labor force and enterprises. The resulting synergy is poised to invigorate the country's energy landscape and encourage further local investment in similar projects.

The Bin Omar field in Basra Governorate near the Shatt al-Arab has emerged as a significant Iraqi oil and gas asset.

Discovered in 1948, the field's hydrocarbon resources include substantial natural gas associated with crude oil. Production commenced in 2008, with the Bin Omar field holding impressive reserves of one billion barrels of oil and 780 billion cubic meters of gas. The strategic positioning of the field, a mere 25 kilometers north of Basra, further augments its potential impact on Iraq's energy sector.