Iraqi PM directs resolution of Basra seawater desalination project

Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani directed on Saturday to resolve the issue of the desalination project in Basra to overcome obstacles and expedite the project's completion.

The Prime Minister's Media Office stated that "Al-Sudani chaired a special meeting in Basra regarding the desalination project, attended by AlRedha Group and China Power Company, the project implementers, as well as the Basra governor and the Prime Minister's advisors."

"During the meeting, AlRedha presented its plan for this important project in Basra, which the government has endorsed since its inception, and included it in the government program and federal budget, transferring it from the Ministry of Construction and Housing to Basra Governorate, according to Cabinet Decision No. 23425 issued during its session held on August 1, 2023."

"The Prime Minister was briefed on the final stages of negotiations and the committee's achievements led by Basra’s Governor with the project's implementing company," ensuring "a reduction in the project's completion time."

"Al-Sudani directed to resolve the matter and submit the meeting's minutes to the government to enable the Cabinet to make the appropriate decision, ensuring the overcoming of obstacles and expediting the project's completion."

Notably, this project will be the largest in the world among other projects for seawater desalination, with a capacity of one million cubic meters per day, sufficient to meet the needs of 3-4 million people from Basra’s residents.

The project also includes the establishment of a power generation station, as part of the project, to ensure its independence from external sources of energy.