President Barzani calls for electing new parliament speaker

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Sunday reiterated the need to move forward with the process of electing a new speaker for the Iraqi parliament, deeming it a "crucial step" towards enhancing political stability in the country.

The remarks came during a meeting between Barzani with the leader of al-Azm Alliance, Muthanna al-Samarra'i in Baghdad, according to a readout by his bureau.

The two sides, according to the readout, called for moving forward with electing a new speaker for the parliament, as a "crucial step towards enhancing political stability in a transparent and democratic manner that reflects the will of the Iraqi people."

Barzani and al-Samarra'i said "cooperation and coordination between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the federal government is vital for resolving outstanding differences."