Nechirvan Barzani's diplomatic efforts: Bridging Baghdad-Erbil disputes

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Regional President Nechirvan Barzani's endeavors to address the ongoing disputes between Baghdad and Erbil have led to a series of meetings aimed at reconciling differences and creating common ground among various factions within the region.

60 statements on Erbil and Baghdad issues:

Since the beginning of 2023, President Barzani has conducted numerous meetings with local and foreign political, military, religious, and diplomatic figures. These discussions have featured prominently in approximately 60 official statements, all centered on resolving the ongoing issues between Erbil and Baghdad.

A meeting point:

In this context, Dr. Ehsan Al-Shammari, President of the Political Thinking Center, highlighted that "Barzani's political persona is marked by moderation, political pragmatism, and plays a significant role in bridging divergent perspectives. Baghdad views him not just as a point of intersection but more of a meeting point, enhancing his influence in the capital."

Al-Shammari further emphasizes that "Nechirvan Barzani's opinions align with the constitution and consider the rights and nature of political components. Therefore, his presence is vital in advancing dialogues between Baghdad and Erbil."

On the other hand, political writer and analyst Ziad Al-Arar said "The President of the region is making efforts, utilizing his personal relations, capabilities, and influence, to try to arrange and ease tensions between Baghdad and Erbil, aiming to maintain a balanced relation."

Al-Arar added, "Nechirvan Barzani plays a significant and vital role in the process of bridging perspectives within the region. He avoids escalating tensions between the Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), striving to find a common ground through unexpected measures and visits, as was the case when he visited al-Sulaymaniyah and other areas in Kurdistan."

He cautioned, "However, the issue that must be addressed is the substantial disagreements, given the interference and pressures from Iran, Turkey, and even the United States. Nevertheless, Nechirvan Barzani is attempting to link the parties to a point of convergence."

This is also the view of independent politician Saad Al-Muttalabi, who stated, "Kurdish leadership excels in political maneuvering and engagement within political blocs. However, the problem lies in this recurring and chronic issue that has plagued the country since the formation of the recent Iraqi government after the fall of the previous regime."

He further explained to Shafaq News Agency, "The problem lies in the lack of commitment to the Iraqi constitution and the consideration of the region as a quasi-independent state from Iraq. Therefore, there may be temporary solutions within political agreements, but the final solution can only be achieved through the Iraqi constitution."

President Barzani's recent visit to Baghdad was followed by a series of discussions with federal officials and diplomatic missions in both Baghdad and Kurdistan. These efforts culminated in a high-level delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), led by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, visiting Baghdad on September 14. The delegation aimed to engage in discussions with the federal government regarding monthly salaries for public sector employees in the region and Kurdistan's share of the national budget.

In this regard, a political source reported on Sunday that the federal cabinet had approved financing for KRG to cover employee salaries for the last three months. Prime Minister Barzani expressed his appreciation for Baghdad's support in securing the salaries of citizens.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency, "during its regular session, the federal cabinet approved financing of 700 billion dinars for the Kurdistan Region to cover employee salaries for the last three months."

In response, Barzani stated, "With the unwavering will of our people, we have successfully defended the rights of the Kurdistan Region's citizens and reached a fruitful agreement with Federal Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani to secure the salaries of our citizens."

Kurdistan's oil and non-oil revenues have remained contentious issues for several years, with no resolution in sight. In recent years, the federal government has adopted a new mechanism for disbursing the region's share of the budget, involving financial loans to enable the Kurdistan Regional Government to pay employee salaries, which are often delayed by several months.