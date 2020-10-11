Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Category: Economy

Date: 2020-10-11T09:38:27+0000
US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the dollar rose in Baghdad and Kurdistan's markets today, Sunday, October 11.

Shafaq News Agency reported said that Al-Kifah Central Stock Exchange in Baghdad registered 123900 Iraqi dinars for every 100 US dollars, while Al-Harithiya Stock Exchange recorded 123,900 dinars for every 100 dollars.

Our reporter indicated that the buying and selling rates also increased in Baghdad's local market, where the selling prices reached 124,500 Iraqi dinars, while the purchase prices reached 123500 dinars, for every 100 dollars.

Additionally, the dollar’s ​​rate rose in Erbil, as the selling price reached 123900 dinars, while the purchase rate amounted to 123,700, for every 100 US dollars.


related

US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Date: 2020-08-18 08:03:53
US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Date: 2020-08-24 07:40:49
US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

US dollar exchange rate in Iraq and Kurdistan

Date: 2020-08-26 08:09:54
US dollar exchange rate in Iraq and Kurdistan

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2020-09-22 08:25:16
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Baghdad provides 5 months' salaries to the employees of federal departments in Kurdistan

Date: 2020-09-17 21:16:13
Baghdad provides 5 months' salaries to the employees of federal departments in Kurdistan

Iraq needs 6 billion dollars to secure the employees' salaries

Date: 2020-09-09 12:49:07
Iraq needs 6 billion dollars to secure the employees' salaries

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2020-10-05 08:35:42
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

The dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2020-08-13 08:21:10
The dollar exchange rates in Iraq