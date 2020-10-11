US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the dollar rose in Baghdad and Kurdistan's markets today, Sunday, October 11.

Shafaq News Agency reported said that Al-Kifah Central Stock Exchange in Baghdad registered 123900 Iraqi dinars for every 100 US dollars, while Al-Harithiya Stock Exchange recorded 123,900 dinars for every 100 dollars.

Our reporter indicated that the buying and selling rates also increased in Baghdad's local market, where the selling prices reached 124,500 Iraqi dinars, while the purchase prices reached 123500 dinars, for every 100 dollars.

Additionally, the dollar’s ​​rate rose in Erbil, as the selling price reached 123900 dinars, while the purchase rate amounted to 123,700, for every 100 US dollars.



