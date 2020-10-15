Baghdad to raise Kurdistan's share from white oil

Shafaq News / The governors of Erbil, Al-Sulaymaniyah and Duhok recently met with the federal Ministers of Planning and Migration.

"The meeting announced a recommendation that the federal government raise the Kurdistan Region’s share of white oil from 50 million liters to 150 million liters which will be distributed in three shares," Al-Sulaymaniyah Governor Haval Abu Bakr announced on Thursday.

The white oil is a colorless petroleum distillate, especially liquid paraffin, used medicinally and in the food and plastic industries.