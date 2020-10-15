Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Baghdad to raise Kurdistan's share from white oil

Category: Economy

Date: 2020-10-15T07:53:53+0000
Baghdad to raise Kurdistan's share from white oil

Shafaq News / The governors of Erbil, Al-Sulaymaniyah and Duhok recently met with the federal Ministers of Planning and Migration.

"The meeting announced a recommendation that the federal government raise the Kurdistan Region’s share of white oil from 50 million liters to 150 million liters which will be distributed in three shares," Al-Sulaymaniyah Governor Haval Abu Bakr announced on Thursday.

The white oil is a colorless petroleum distillate, especially liquid paraffin, used medicinally and in the food and plastic industries.


related

US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Date: 2020-10-11 09:38:27
US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

After a suspension for 4 months.. Resumption of train traffic between Baghdad and Basra

Date: 2020-02-17 08:38:57
After a suspension for 4 months.. Resumption of train traffic between Baghdad and Basra

Al-Abadi denies importing electricity from Kurdistan

Date: 2020-08-08 18:05:43
Al-Abadi denies importing electricity from Kurdistan

Baghdad discloses Iraqi oil exports volume to East Asia

Date: 2020-04-26 12:23:56
Baghdad discloses Iraqi oil exports volume to East Asia

Kurdistan supplies the Iraqi power grid with 500 megawatts monthly

Date: 2020-08-28 17:23:46
Kurdistan supplies the Iraqi power grid with 500 megawatts monthly

US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Date: 2020-08-12 08:04:24
US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

KRG denies an Iraqi Minister's allegations of oil smuggling in the region

Date: 2020-09-24 15:11:42
KRG denies an Iraqi Minister's allegations of oil smuggling in the region

US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Date: 2020-08-18 08:03:53
US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges