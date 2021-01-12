Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Baghdad and Kurdistan to protect the domestic product and combat smuggling

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-01-12T11:46:12+0000
Baghdad and Kurdistan to protect the domestic product and combat smuggling

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Minister of Agriculture, Muhammad Karim al-Khafaji, held a meeting today, Tuesday, with the Minister of Agriculture and Water Resources in the Kurdistan Region, Begard Talabani, and her accompanying delegation, to discuss the mechanism of protecting the domestic product and the Developing agriculture in the country.

 The meeting took place in the presence of advisors in both ministries, the Head of the General Federation of Agricultural Associations, the Head of the Poultry Producers Association, and specialists in this field, according to the Iraqi Ministry's media office.

 According to the statement, the al-Khafaji said, "this meeting is a major turning point for communication and understanding with the region's Ministry of Agriculture regarding a mechanism of applying the agricultural calendar and the Federal Ministry's instructions to protect the local product and achieve economic integration between all the governorates of Iraq." 

For her part, Talabani expressed her "willingness to open a new page of understanding and agreement to protect the local product and curb smuggling from all ports of Iraq."

related

US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Date: 2020-10-11 09:38:27
US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Baghdad to raise Kurdistan's share from white oil

Date: 2020-10-15 07:53:53
Baghdad to raise Kurdistan's share from white oil

The International Coalition to arm 14 brigades from the Peshmerga

Date: 2020-11-08 18:02:35
The International Coalition to arm 14 brigades from the Peshmerga

US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Date: 2020-08-18 08:03:53
US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

September's average exchange rate of the dollar in Baghdad was 1227 dinars

Date: 2020-11-15 10:31:59
September's average exchange rate of the dollar in Baghdad was 1227 dinars

Post COVID-19 Economic Priorities in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq

Date: 2020-11-21 12:07:17
Post COVID-19 Economic Priorities in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq

US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Date: 2020-08-24 07:40:49
US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

US Dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Date: 2020-12-01 07:41:34
US Dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges