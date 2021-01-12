Baghdad and Kurdistan to protect the domestic product and combat smuggling

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Minister of Agriculture, Muhammad Karim al-Khafaji, held a meeting today, Tuesday, with the Minister of Agriculture and Water Resources in the Kurdistan Region, Begard Talabani, and her accompanying delegation, to discuss the mechanism of protecting the domestic product and the Developing agriculture in the country.

The meeting took place in the presence of advisors in both ministries, the Head of the General Federation of Agricultural Associations, the Head of the Poultry Producers Association, and specialists in this field, according to the Iraqi Ministry's media office.

According to the statement, the al-Khafaji said, "this meeting is a major turning point for communication and understanding with the region's Ministry of Agriculture regarding a mechanism of applying the agricultural calendar and the Federal Ministry's instructions to protect the local product and achieve economic integration between all the governorates of Iraq."

For her part, Talabani expressed her "willingness to open a new page of understanding and agreement to protect the local product and curb smuggling from all ports of Iraq."