Dinar/Dollar's rates continue to slide for the third day in a row

Shafaq News/ Today, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, the Dinar/Dollar exchange rates dropped below yesterday's levels.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that Al-Kifah Central Exchange is trading the 100 US dollar at 145500 Iraqi Dinars, compared to 145700 dinars yesterday.

Our correspondent added that today's selling and buying prices in the local markets dropped to 146,000 and 14500 dinars per 100 dollars.

In the Kurdistan region, the dollar selling and buying prices slipped to 145,600 and 145,300 dinars for every 100 dollars, respectively.