Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Dinar/Dollar's rates continue to slide for the third day in a row

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-02-24T09:47:56+0000
Dinar/Dollar's rates continue to slide for the third day in a row

Shafaq News/ Today, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, the Dinar/Dollar exchange rates dropped below yesterday's levels.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that Al-Kifah Central Exchange is trading the 100 US dollar at 145500 Iraqi Dinars, compared to 145700 dinars yesterday.

Our correspondent added that today's selling and buying prices in the local markets dropped to 146,000 and 14500 dinars per 100 dollars.

In the Kurdistan region, the dollar selling and buying prices slipped to 145,600 and 145,300 dinars for every 100 dollars, respectively.

related

Baghdad and Kurdistan to protect the domestic product and combat smuggling

Date: 2021-01-12 11:46:12
Baghdad and Kurdistan to protect the domestic product and combat smuggling

US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Date: 2020-10-11 09:38:27
US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Baghdad to raise Kurdistan's share from white oil

Date: 2020-10-15 07:53:53
Baghdad to raise Kurdistan's share from white oil

Post COVID-19 Economic Priorities in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq

Date: 2020-11-21 12:07:17
Post COVID-19 Economic Priorities in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq

Baghdad provides 5 months' salaries to the employees of federal departments in Kurdistan

Date: 2020-09-17 21:16:13
Baghdad provides 5 months' salaries to the employees of federal departments in Kurdistan

US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Date: 2021-01-17 09:54:47
US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

After a suspension for 4 months.. Resumption of train traffic between Baghdad and Basra

Date: 2020-02-17 08:38:57
After a suspension for 4 months.. Resumption of train traffic between Baghdad and Basra

Gasprom: we are interested in exploration of new development options in Kurdistan region

Date: 2020-11-26 12:10:54
Gasprom: we are interested in exploration of new development options in Kurdistan region