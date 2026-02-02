Kurdish President with Al-Azm leader: Iraq presidency deadlock in focus

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Al-Azm Alliance leader Muthanna Al-Samarrai discussed on Monday the stalled presidential election and the formation of Iraq’s next federal government.

According to a statement from the Kurdish presidency, the talks covered “political developments” in Iraq and the wider region, with both sides stressing continued dialogue and tighter coordination among political forces to resolve the impasse and maintain stability.

Al-Samarrai also held separate talks with Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani, focusing on the broader political scene and cabinet formation.

The meetings coincided with the arrival of a delegation from the Shiite Coordination Framework, Iraq’s largest parliamentary bloc, in the Kurdistan Region as part of ongoing efforts to unlock the deadlock over electing a new Iraqi president.