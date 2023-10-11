Talabani highlights Kurdistan's struggle within the federal framework

Shafaq News / Kurdistan's Deputy Prime Minister, Qubad Talabani, criticized the application of the federal system in Iraq, emphasizing the disparity between its form and substance.

In an address at the Meri Forum held in Erbil, Talabani acknowledged the possibility of both the regional and federal governments overstepping their powers, stating, "Kurdistan may have exceeded its granted authorities, but conversely, Baghdad might have also overstepped the federal system on occasions." Reflecting on past efforts, he expressed the need for a functional regional administration, highlighting the necessity of formulating a realistic and applicable Kurdistan Regional Constitution.

"The federal system in Iraq was envisioned as a Kurdish project, yet Basra seems keener on its implementation than Kurdistan, and al-Anbar as well," Talabani asserted, underlining the contrasting regional interests within the framework.

This statement follows the Kurdistan Regional Government's President, Nechirvan Barzani, who, in yesterday's Meri Forum, identified a fundamental issue between Erbil and Baghdad. Barzani highlighted the constitutional dichotomy, stating, "According to the constitution, Iraq is a federal state, but in practice, there's centralization. Unless we address this core problem, other issues will persist. To achieve political and economic stability in Iraq, we must discuss this matter transparently and sincerely."

The President acknowledged progress in recent months with the formation of the State Management Coalition but indicated there were still challenges. He assured that a roadmap for solutions was in place.