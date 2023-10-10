Kurdistan President highlights fundamental challenges in Iraq, urges transparent dialogue

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdistan's President Nechirvan Barzani voiced concerns about the failure to implement the constitutional federal system in Iraq.

Speaking at the MERI forum in Erbil, Barzani highlighted fundamental challenges in Iraq and Kurdistan.

Challenges in Implementing Federalism

President Barzani highlighted a critical issue between Erbil and Baghdad: the failure to implement the constitutional federal system in Iraq.

He stressed the discrepancy between the "federal state designation in the Iraqi constitution and the persisting centralization in practice."

"In my opinion, there is a fundamental problem in the relationship between Erbil and Baghdad," Barzani stated. "Federalism has not taken its course; if this problem is not solved, other issues cannot be resolved. Transparency, devoid of favoritism, is essential for discussing this issue if we aim for political and economic stability in Iraq."

International Relations and Neighboring Countries

Addressing international relations, Barzani reaffirmed the Kurdistan Region's commitment to agreements with neighboring countries, particularly emphasizing the positive relationship with Iran. He stressed that the Kurdistan Region posed no threat to Iran and underscored the Region's commitment to maintaining peaceful coexistence.

Barzani affirmed the Kurdistan Region's dedication to its deal with Iran.

"Iran is a neighboring country, but we are the house's owners," Barzani stated.

Kurdish Party Agreements and Political Stability

The Kurdish President stressed the importance of preserving the gains of Kurdish parties. He highlighted the necessity of a new agreement between the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, emphasizing the need for realistic dialogue to ensure effective governance and political stability.

Challenges in Energy Export

Barzani discussed the energy sector and outlined challenges faced in oil exports, including payment methods to companies and agreements with SOMO.

Concerning the halt in oil export through Ceyhan port, he clarified that the primary issues lay in Baghdad, not Turkey, underscoring the need for collaborative efforts to resolve these challenges and ensure the smooth flow of energy resources.

Addressing the Kurdistan Workers' Party Presence

Regarding the PKK presence in Iraqi Kurdistan, Barzani emphasized the need for a political solution rather than a military one. He expressed concerns about the PKK's impact on Kurdish institutions, stressing that Erbil could not guarantee Turkish non-interference if the PKK policies remained the same.