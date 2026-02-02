Caretaker PM Al-Sudani, PUK’s Talabani urge swift decision on Iraq presidency

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

On Monday, Iraq’s caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) leader, Bafel Talabani, during a meeting in Al-Sulaymaniyah, stressed the importance of resolving the presidency issue and moving forward with completing constitutional requirements.

According to a statement by the MP’s office, a Coordination Framework (CF) delegation, including Badr Organization Secretary-General Hadi Al-Amiri, head of the Al-Asas Coalition Mohsen Al-Mandalawi, and Coordination Framework Secretary-General Abbas Radi, attended the meeting.

The meeting also reviewed the overall situation and latest developments at the national and regional levels.

Earlier today, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani met with a CF delegation to discuss finalizing the presidential election and forming the new federal government.

The Iraqi Council of Representatives failed to convene its February 1 session to elect a president, marking the second such delay in two weeks. Parliament’s media office cited a lack of quorum and postponed the sitting "until further notice." This deadlock follows a statement from the Kurdish PM Masrour Barzani, who confirmed that the KDP and PUK have yet to reach an agreement, as both parties continue to support their candidates, Fuad Hussein (KDP) and Nizar Amedi (PUK).