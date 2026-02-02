Syria advances phased strategy to expand industrial exports

Shafaq News- Damascus

Syria’s industrial exports reached about $600 million in the first half of 2025, while most industrial output remains directed toward the domestic market, with officials expecting exports to rise gradually as export capacity improves, the Ministry of Economy and Industry said on Monday.

Mohammad Yassin Hourieh, Deputy Minister of Economy and Industry, told Shafaq News that there are no officially published figures specifying the share of industrial production allocated to domestic consumption versus exports.

The ministry is currently assessing industrial output and the volume of surplus suitable for export, aiming to develop phased mechanisms to channel this surplus into external markets while a comprehensive export strategy is finalized. The strategy, he noted, will focus on improving product quality and boosting the competitiveness of Syrian goods. At this stage, the ministry is prioritizing nearby markets to reduce transport costs and capitalize on similar consumer preferences, adding that Jordan serves as a key transit gateway to Gulf markets.

Regarding export incentives, Hourieh said no measures have yet been formally approved, but work is underway to prepare a package of procedural and logistical facilitation steps.

In efforts to enhance quality, Hourieh pointed out that the ministry is working to ensure that Syrian products comply with regional and international standards by intensifying testing procedures at laboratories and technical centers, issuing the necessary certifications, and implementing training programs for industrial personnel. Additionally, the Standards and Metrology Authority has prepared a comprehensive plan to improve quality infrastructure, which is being implemented gradually.

According to Hourieh, Syrian industry faces several technical and logistical challenges, most notably differences in quality standards, higher production costs compared with some competing countries, and transportation-related obstacles. However, Syria has seen noticeable improvement in shipping and export channels, both overland and by sea, with smoother procedures and a wider range of options for exporters. These developments help reduce costs and speed up the delivery of products to external markets.

Hourieh indicated that the available infrastructure allows for the gradual and sustained export of Syrian products to regional markets, alongside ongoing efforts to improve roads, ports, and logistical services in support of the export sector over the medium and long term.