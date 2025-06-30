Jordan-Syria trade rebounds: Exports surge nearly 500% in early 2025

Shafaq News – Amman/Damascus

Jordan’s exports to Syria surged nearly 500% in the first four months of 2025, according to the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Trade.

Exports reached $101M through April, up from $18.3M during the same period in 2024. Cement topped the list of outbound goods, with over 6,150 truckloads transported to Syria, reflecting Jordan’s "expanding logistical role in reconstruction efforts and improved bilateral ties" with the new Syrian government, the ministry reported.

The Jaber–Nasib border crossing recorded heightened activity, with nearly 14,600 Jordanian trucks entering Syrian territory during the same period.

The trade rebound follows new economic agreements and a plan to establish a high-level coordination council aimed at boosting cooperation in trade, energy, transport, and water sectors.

Jordan’s exports to Syria had exceeded $1.1B before the outbreak of war in 2011, but dropped sharply after the 2020 implementation of the US Caesar Act, which imposed sanctions on entities dealing with the Syrian government. By that year, bilateral trade had fallen to just $79M.

Meanwhile, Jordanian imports from Syria declined to $18.2M in early 2025, widening the trade surplus in Amman’s favor.