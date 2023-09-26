Jordanian authorities intercept two drug-laden drones from Syria

Shafaq News / Jordanian authorities announced on Tuesday that they had intercepted two unmanned drones carrying drugs coming from Syria.

A responsible military source at the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces stated that "Border Guard forces, in coordination with the Anti-Drug Administration and military security agencies, detected an attempt to illegally cross two unmanned drones' borders from Syrian territory into Jordan."

The source, according to a statement published on the General Command's website, stated, "the two drones that were shot down were carrying a quantity of crystal substance, and the confiscated items were transferred to the relevant authorities."

The Jordanian Armed Forces affirmed their determination to deal "with any threat on the border fronts and any efforts aimed at undermining the nation's security and intimidating its citizens."

On September 4th of this year, the Jordanian army announced the interception of a small unmanned drone carrying drugs coming from Syria as well.

In addition to Saudi Arabia and several Gulf states, Oman has also expressed concern about the smuggling of drugs across the Syrian border into the kingdom, particularly methamphetamine, which has become a billion-dollar trade in war-torn Syria, according to The Associated Press.

The United States, Britain, and Western governments have accused Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his allies in the Syrian government, which faced financial pressure, of overseeing the production of methamphetamine and imposed sanctions against Assad's relatives, drug traffickers from Lebanon, businessmen, and others collaborating in Syria for their role in this trade.