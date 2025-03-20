EXCLUSIVE: Syria to restart agricultural exports to Iraq

Shafaq News/ Syria is preparing to restart agricultural exports to Iraq following a halt after the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in late 2024, according to the Syrian Ministry of Agriculture.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture Tamam Al-Hammoud said Syria aims to strengthen trade ties with Iraq, emphasizing their shared economic and water resources. “Syria can contribute by exporting agricultural products needed by the Iraqi people, and we will work towards that,” he told Shafaq News Agency.

Al-Hammoud noted that his country is prioritizing the reconstruction of its agricultural sector to support future trade agreements.

On January 23, Syrian Agriculture Minister Mohammad Taha Al-Ahmad affirmed to our agency that relations between both countries are opening “broad avenues” for cooperation, particularly in agriculture.

However, Baghdad’s refusal to register new Syrian companies and the lack of formal banking transactions between the two countries continue to hinder trade resumption, according to the Syrian-Iraqi Business Council.