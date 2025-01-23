EXCLUSIVE: Syria eyes new agricultural cooperation horizons with Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Syrian Agriculture Minister Mohammad Taha Al-Ahmad affirmed that relations between Syria and Iraq are opening “broad avenues” for cooperation, particularly in agriculture, expressing optimism about improved trade between the two countries in the future.

In an exclusive interview with Shafaq News Agency, the Syrian minister emphasized that the commercial, economic, and social ties between Iraq and Syria present “substantial opportunities for collaboration, particularly in agriculture and water resources,” describing the Euphrates River as “a vital lifeline for both nations.”

“There are new plans to strengthen cooperation in agricultural imports and exports.”

Regarding agricultural trade, Al-Ahmad highlighted that exported crops include several key products. While trade was previously hindered by security and regulatory obstacles, he expressed optimism about its “revival with the resumption of commercial cooperation between the two countries.”

Al-Ahmad also confirmed his ministry’s commitment to the current agricultural plan through the end of April, while a new strategy is being developed to advance the sector and restore it as a reliable source of income for farmers. “This plan will involve repealing unfair laws that have negatively impacted agriculture, introducing new legislation to support the ministry’s work, and prioritizing the maintenance of infrastructure and irrigation stations,” he explained.

Moreover, the minister discussed the challenges faced by farmers in areas affected by mines and past conflicts, with many struggling to return to their lands due to destroyed homes and a lack of basic services, particularly in rural eastern and southern Idlib, northern Hama, and the Ghouta. Some farmers have also reportedly lost their lives or sustained injuries while working on their land due to unexploded mines, resulting in delays in cultivation until specialists clear the areas. “Despite these challenges, the new government has begun efforts to revive these regions, but it will require significant time and effort,” he clarified.

As for plans to revitalize the livestock sector, Al-Ahmad instructed agricultural research centers to focus on breeding improved livestock, including sheep and cattle, to enhance milk and meat production. “The ministry will also work on advancing the poultry sector by producing improved chicks and laying hens,” he added.

“We plan to cultivate new crops in Syrian lands, such as cotton, sugar beets, and medicinal and aromatic plants, which stopped production due to the exceptional circumstances the agricultural sector has faced,” the Syrian minister concluded.