Iraq orders ministries to adopt solar power

The Iraqi government has directed ministries and state institutions to reduce pressure on the national electricity grid by installing solar panels and shifting toward clean energy, Environment Minister Hallo Al-Askari said on Monday.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Al-Askari noted that the ministry, in coordination with the Central Bank of Iraq, has launched a low-interest loan initiative to help citizens purchase and install solar energy systems in their homes. “The initiative has seen growing public interest, reflecting increased awareness of alternative energy options amid recurring power shortages.”

Al-Askari stressed the need to expand the use of clean energy for electricity generation, describing it as a key step in environmental protection and in reducing the impacts of climate change.

Last year, caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani directed authorities to allocate land for solar energy projects in Baghdad during a meeting focused on smart solutions for renewable energy management, as part of preparations for the summer of 2026.

