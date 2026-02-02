UK sanctions ten Iranian officials over protests

Shafaq News- London

The United Kingdom blacklisted on Monday ten Iranian officials, including Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni and senior police commanders, over their alleged involvement in “recent brutality against protestors.”

In a statement, the UK Foreign Office said the measures also target Iran’s Law Enforcement Forces (FARAJA) and include two members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), noting that penalties impose asset freezes, travel bans, and prohibitions on holding company directorships under UK jurisdiction.

Iran has not issued an immediate response.

London has now sanctioned more than 550 Iranian individuals and entities. The move follows a new round of US measures announced last Friday targeting seven Iranian nationals and at least one organization on counterterrorism grounds.

The European Union on January 29 also designated the IRGC a terrorist organization and sanctioned Iran’s interior minister, Prosecutor General Mohammad Movahedi Azad, and Judge Iman Afshari over alleged roles in protest suppression and arbitrary arrests.