Iran summons UK Chargé d’Affaires, rejects claims of missile transfers to Russia

Shafaq News/ The Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned the chargé d'affaires of the British Embassy in Tehran to protest the recent British sanctions on a number of Iranian institutions, according to Iran's semi-official Mehr news agency.

The sanctions by the UK concerned several Iranian individuals and legal entities, including the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Company and Iran Air.

The UK chargé d’affaires was summoned, in the absence of the ambassador, following accusations that Iran was sending ballistic missiles to Russia. Abbas Nadiri, the Assistant Director General for Western Europe at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned this British action, rejecting the, which the President of Ukraine himself has admitted to being false.

The Iranian official informed him that Iran would respond to such “irrational behaviors.”

He further emphasized that Iran's lawful and legitimate defense and security collaborations with other nations do not target any third party. It also condemned the unlawful interference by certain European countries, including the UK, in Iran's defense partnerships as completely unacceptable, Iranian Mehr said.

Earlier, Hungary's ambassador to Tehran, Giola Peto, was also summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry to address the EU sanctions imposed on its shipping company. The Hungarian ambassador promised to relay Iran's concerns to Brussels.