Shafaq News/ The United Kingdom, France, and Germany, collectively known as the E3, have announced their intention to transfer United Nations (UN) sanctions on Iran into their domestic regimes. This move comes in response to Iran's “continued non-compliance with its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) and its advancement of its nuclear program beyond civilian justification.”

The E3 countries have taken these actions as a “legitimate and proportionate response to Iran's breaches of the JCPoA.” The UN sanctions, which were due to be lifted on October 18th, will now be “transferred into domestic sanctions regimes, and existing European Union (EU) and UK sanctions will be maintained.”

A Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) spokesperson stated, "Iran continues to breach its commitments under the JCPoA and advance its nuclear program beyond all credible civilian justification." The UK, along with its French and German partners, remains committed to preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

The E3 countries triggered the JCPoA's Dispute Resolution Mechanism (DRM) in January 2020 to address Iran's non-compliance. According to Paragraph 36 of the JCPoA, unresolved issues can lead to a cessation of commitments by the involved parties.

“Today’s actions do not violate the JCPoA and are fully consistent with the procedures defined within it. Iran has consistently breached its obligations under the JCPoA. The regime’s enriched uranium stockpiles are more than 18 times the JCPoA limit and it has built and deployed thousands of advanced centrifuges.” He said.

“In March last year and again in August, the UK and our partners offered Iran viable deals that would have defused the nuclear issue. On both occasions Iran declined.”

“The UK and our partners remain committed to preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons, including through the snapback process if necessary.”