IRI declares striking vital assets in Beersheba and Tel Aviv

Shafaq News / The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) announced, on Friday, that it launched an attack on vital assets in Beersheba and Tel Aviv late Thursday night using "Al-Arqab" advanced cruise missiles.

IRI stated that it carried out the attack "in support of our people in Gaza and in response to the massacres committed by the occupying entity against Palestinian civilians, including children, women, and the elderly."

IRI commonly refers to Tehran's military allies in Iraq, such as Kata’ib Hezbollah and Harakat Al-Nujabaa, it is a part of the "Axis of Resistance" alongside Lebanon's Hezbollah, Yemen's Ansarallah (Houthis), and other Iran-backed factions.

This incident follows recent regional tensions, including Israel's retaliatory actions against Iran, which saw air defenses launched from an Iranian airbase and a nuclear site near Isfahan.

These escalations stem from a series of events, including an unprecedented drone and missile attack on Israel by Iran in retaliation for a strike on an Iranian consulate in Syria.

All groups within the Axis have declared that their attacks will persist until a ceasefire іs achieved іn the Gaza Strip, where Israel's actions have resulted in the deaths of over 34,500 Palestinians and injured over 77,700, predominantly children, and women.