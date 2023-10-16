US President to visit Tel Aviv

Shafaq News / Israeli media outlets revealed on Monday that U.S. President Joe Biden is set to visit Israel in the coming days.
Israeli Channel 12 reported, "Preparations are underway in Israel for President Biden's arrival, expected early Wednesday or Thursday."
Additionally, the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper stated, "Preparations are being made for Biden's arrival in Israel at the end of the week, following his anticipated visit to Tel Aviv, after which he will head to Egypt."
Yesterday, Sunday, a knowledgeable source quoted by Agence France-Presse said, "U.S. and Israeli officials are discussing the possibility of President Joe Biden making a visit to Israel in the near future."